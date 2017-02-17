Republican leaders tire of Trump drama, but GOP activists close ranks

8:28 Mary Matsuda Gruenewald tells of going to WW2 internment camps Pause

1:59 Students study threat from invasive New Zealand Mudsnails

3:11 Tigers snarl back in second half to oust Tumwater

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

1:30 Sweet notes at Medicine Creek Winery's Chocolate and Wine Festival

1:26 The REDS open the 9th Oly Old Time Festival

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

3:25 Undefeated Lincoln tops Timberline in bi-district semifinal game

1:27 Timberline gymnasts prep for state meet