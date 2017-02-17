Ex-Trump aides push for end to Russia saga

8:28 Mary Matsuda Gruenewald tells of going to WW2 internment camps Pause

1:59 Students study threat from invasive New Zealand Mudsnails

3:11 Tigers snarl back in second half to oust Tumwater

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

1:30 Sweet notes at Medicine Creek Winery's Chocolate and Wine Festival

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video