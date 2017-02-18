Jeff Gadman appointed as new Thurston County treasurer

The Board of Thurston County Commissioners unanimously appointed Jeff Gadman to the post of county treasurer during a Friday afternoon meeting.
Gadman, a Lacey city councilman, said he’ll resign from his elected position to take on the new role. He’ll also resign from his post as administrative manager at the Thurston County Assessor’s Office, where he has worked for more than 30 years.
After the commissioners named Gadman as their choice for the position, Commissioner Bud Blake asked him when he was available to take office. Gadman responded, “Is there a judge in the room?”
Judge Carol Murphy was present and swore him in.
Thurston County Democrats began the search for a new treasurer when former Treasurer Shawn Meyers announced she would leave office to serve as as an assistant state treasurer under newly elected Republican state Treasurer Duane Davidson.
Because county treasurer is a partisan position that was held by a Democrat, the commissioners had to choose an appointee from a group of party recommendations. Gadman will serve until November’s election, and will then have to be elected to keep the seat.
The party interviewed five candidates on Feb. 4 and forwarded the finalists to the Board of Thurston County Commissioners.
Gadman, 55, was one of three candidates interviewed by the Board of Thurston County Commissioners on Friday afternoon. The other two candidates were Ann Chaudhry and Kevin Pestinger.
The commissioners asked candidates eight questions relating to their interest in becoming treasurer, their experience managing employees and investment portfolios, their familiarity with state laws and rules, their priorities, and what they would do in a situation involving a taxpayer who had neglected to pay because of a family emergency.
The commissioners also asked whether the candidates planed to seek election to serve the remainder of the term later this year, and if they intended to seek re-election in 2018. All three candidates said they would.
Following the interviews, the commissioners met in executive session for about two hours. Blake said they discussed several factors, including banking, accounting and customer service.
Gadman said he sought the position because he is passionate about the community and wanted to serve Thurston County in a different capacity. He has lived in the area since 1968.
“Serving on the Lacey City Council is one of the best experienced I’ve had,” Gadman said.
“But I am looking forward to having only one job,” he joked.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
