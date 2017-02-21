Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart amid pedophilia video controversy

Milo Yiannopoulos has resigned from Breitbart News, he announced Tuesday.
Yiannopoulos’ book deal with Simon & Schuster was pulled and he was uninvited from speaking at this week’s Conservative Political Action Conference after the Reagan Battalion, a conservative news source, tweeted a video of Yiannopoulos defending older men having sexual relations with young boys.
Yiannopoulos said in a statement Tuesday he was resigning as an editor at Breitbart News, the news platform of the alt-right. He has engaged in derogatory speech against several groups, including transsexuals, and has been permanently banned from Twitter for leading racist harassment against Leslie Jones after the actress and comedian appeared in the female reboot of Ghostbusters.
“Breitbart News has stood by me when others caved,” Yiannopoulos said in the statement.
“I would be wrong to allow my poor choice of words to detract from my colleagues’ important reporting, so today I am resigning from Breitbart, effective immediately,” he continued. “The decision is mine alone.”
In the video, which is not new but went viral over the weekend, Yiannopoulos talked about having sex with older men as a teenager, suggested pedophilia does not apply to minors under the age of 18 but who have gone through puberty and suggested a priest who had relations with him when he was a teenager improved his sexual prowess.
