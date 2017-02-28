Guests for Trump’s first Congressional address represent competing visions of America

2:11 Black Hills’ Emma Duff leads The Olympian’s 2017 All-Area girls basketball team Pause

1:36 Just Housing advocates protest removal of homeless from behind Olympia Federal Savings

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

1:27 Longtime downtown business owners offer recipe for success

1:24 Olympias Madison Scenic Park gets spruced up for spring

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

1:39 Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory

2:16 Black Hills outlasts Archbishop Murphy in 2A state regional to secure first-round bye

1:20 Indiana State Police officer points out an auto safety feature you should be using