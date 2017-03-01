Should airline passengers pay more to improve America’s airports?

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress Pause

2:04 Seahawks GM John Schneider on cap space, free agency relating to combine

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

1:27 Longtime downtown business owners offer recipe for success

1:36 Just Housing advocates protest removal of homeless from behind Olympia Federal Savings

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

2:44 Capital's TJ Mickelson is The Olympian's 2017 All-Area boys basketball player of the year

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

2:03 UWT Writing Lab at center of controversy over statement on race in writing