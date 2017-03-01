Sessions spoke twice with Russian envoy despite denying any contact during hearings

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections Pause

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

2:50 Saint Martin's University students, faculty hold one-day walkout

3:12 Virtuoso Arts presents the musical 'TENTS'

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

2:44 Capital's TJ Mickelson is The Olympian's 2017 All-Area boys basketball player of the year

1:36 Just Housing advocates protest removal of homeless from behind Olympia Federal Savings

2:04 Seahawks GM John Schneider on cap space, free agency relating to combine

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese