Blacks, whites and Latinos agree: Race relations are getting worse under Trump

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions Pause

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

2:21 Tampons at the Taproom event benefits YWCA's Other Bank program

1:29 SPSCC plans Building 3 renovation at its Lacey campus

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia

1:01 Bees found to have buzzworthy brain power

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington