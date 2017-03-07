Trump, Russian billionaire say they’ve never met, but their jets did — in Charlotte

1:29 SPSCC plans Building 3 renovation at its Lacey campus Pause

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia

2:21 Tampons at the Taproom event benefits YWCA's Other Bank program

3:13 Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters

1:01 Bees found to have buzzworthy brain power

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

2:38 Washington coach Lorenzo Romar discusses 74-58 loss at USC

2:30 W.F. West finally gets best of Black Hills for third in 2A state tournament