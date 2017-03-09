Thurston County’s sale of the Tyson Seafood building leaves money to allocate

Now that Thurston County has closed on the sale of the former Tyson Seafood building in Tumwater, it’s parceling out the $3.2 million it received from the sale.
“First thing that must be done with the money is pay back the fund used to purchase the ... building,” said assistant county manager Robin Campbell. “This will be between $900,000 and $1.4 million going to the Detention Sales Tax Fund.”
The building sale closed Feb. 16. It was purchased by Amor Storage of Arlington, according to a Real Estate Excise Tax Affidavit filed with the state Department of Revenue.
The Board of County Commissioners discussed what to do with the remaining proceeds during a planning session Tuesday.
The county purchased the building for $3.8 million in 1998 with the goal of remodeling it into a jail. That idea was scrapped years ago, and the 65,000-square-foot warehouse was used for storage. The county paid $1.93 million for a roof replacement and seismic upgrade in 2013.
“This is just part of a county effort to clean up county assets that haven’t been profitable,” Commissioner Bud Blake told The Olympian about the sale. “We’ve lost money on that, unfortunately, but keeping it on the books wouldn’t have been productive at all.”
About $1.8 million of the sale’s proceeds will be used for the purchase of Building 6 of the Courthouse Campus at 926 24th Way SE, Campbell said. The building is used by Thurston County Public Defense.
“The county will own the building versus leasing it,” county spokeswoman Meghan Porter said.
Blake said he and former Commissioners Cathy Wolfe and Sandra Romero decided to purchase Building 6 last fall.
“The owner of that gave us first right of refusal — he was going to put it on the market if we didn’t buy it,” he said. “We just paid ourselves back, basically. That way we didn’t have to go for a bond or a loan or anything.”
The current commissioners plan to meet one more time before deciding what to do with the remaining $300,000 or so in sale proceeds, Blake said.
Blake said the three-member board is leaning toward using the funds to complete the county’s comprehensive plan. The document contains long-term goals that provide a framework for zoning and other development regulations in the county.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments