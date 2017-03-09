Secretary of State Tillerson recuses self from Keystone Pipeline dilberations

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has recused himself from any department deliberations regarding the Keystone XL Pipeline, the controversial crude oil pipeline that would run from Canada to the Gulf coast.
Tillerson, the former CEO of ExxonMobile, recused himself from the project proposted by Canadian pipeline company TransCanada in early February, State Department Spokesman Mark Toner said Thursday.
“He has not worked on that matter at the Department of State, and will play no role in the deliberations or ultimate resolution of TransCanada’s application,” Toner said.
On Wednesday, Greenpeace demanded Tillerson recuse himself from any decisions involved with the project, which had been rejected by former President Barack Obama. In a letter to the Office of Government Ethics and the State Department legal adviser, the environmental organization argued ExxonMobile stood to profit directly if the TransCanada project were approved.
“ExxonMobil could benefit from the approval of the pipeline if it has specific contracts or agreements with TransCanada either to transport their Canadian tar sands production, or to receive such shipments at their U.S. refineries,” Greenpeace Executive Director Annie Leonard wrote.
Earlier Thursday, Toner declined to comment on the letter because he had not yet seen it, he said.
