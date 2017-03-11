Higher fees, other changes to public records law advance at state Capitol

1:18 Dismal weather in South Sound may shake its winter blues Pause

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

2:04 Seahawks GM John Schneider on cap space, free agency relating to combine

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

0:43 Reinventing Foster Care rally seeks a better system for kids, parents and advocates

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

0:54 Public Record request seeks "every photo" Lacey possesses