With Trump on board, Texas puts high-speed rail on the fast track

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia Pause

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

1:50 Police officer saves 3-year-old's life in KFC parking lot

1:55 4 Arizona day hikes

1:45 Nunes: I've not seen evidence of wiretapping, media may be taking Trump tweets too literally

3:13 Gov. Jay Inslee responds to Trump's new executive order on immigration

3:13 Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol