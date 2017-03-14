Trump’s 2005 tax return surfaces; he paid $38 million on $150 million income

President Donald Trump reported $150 million in income in 2005 and paid $38 million in taxes, according to tax return that was obtained by MSNBC host Rachel Maddow and confirmed by the White House.
The release came after months of efforts by journalists to obtain the returns.
The biggest surprise of the document, however, is that Trump paid federal taxes. Speculation had been rife that Trump had used a nearly $1 billion business loss to shield himself from federal tax obligations for years.
The White House released the details after Maddow annoucned via Twitter that she would release the return during her time show Tuesday night.
Maddow said the document was obtained by Pulitzer Prize winning reporter David Cay Johnston, who wrote a book on Trump.
“We’ve got Trump tax returns,” Maddow tweeted around 7:30 p.m.. “(Seriously.)”
Trump never released his tax returns during his campaign leading many questions about what may be in them. The returns have since become a mystery that has dogged the Trump administration since he declined to release them – the first presidential candidate to refuse to make his returns public in decades.
BREAKING: We've got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC.— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 14, 2017
(Seriously).
What we've got is from 2005... the President's 1040 form... details to come tonight 9PM ET, MSNBC.— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 15, 2017
In a long windup, Maddow talked about Trump’s fired national security adviser Michael Flynn and his attorney general’s firing of federal prosecutors.
She then peppered Johnston with questions.
“Is he not as rich as he says it?” Maddow asked
“Has he received money from foreign sources? Has he received loans?” she asked.
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell tweeted Maddow would later join him on “The Last Word.”
“The night we’ve been waiting for,” O’Donnell said.
Even before the show aired, the White House released a statement:
“You know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago,” the statement said. “Before being elected President, Mr. Trump was one of the most successful businessmen in the world with a responsibility to his company, his family and his employees to pay no more tax than legally required. That being said, Mr. Trump paid $38 million dollars even after taking into account large scale depreciation for construction, on an income of more than $150 million dollars, as well as paying tens of millions of dollars in other taxes such as sales and excise taxes and employment taxes and this illegally published return proves just that.”
The White House blasted the publication of the information, however. “It is totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns,” the statement said. “The dishonest media can continue to make this part of their agenda, while the President will focus on his, which includes tax reform that will benefit all Americans.”
Trump is the first president in decades to not publicly release his tax returns. Democrats have called for the release of the returns for years,.
Jimmy Carter released his returns in 1976; incumbent President Gerald Ford released a summary. Since then, 19 of 20 major-party presidential candidates have released at least a year of tax returns, according to Joseph Thorndike, the director of the Tax History Project at Tax Analysts, a nonpartisan policy organization, and author of the “Politics of Federal Taxation” column for Tax Notes magazine.
