Supreme Court nominee takes center stage amid fierce Democratic backstage action

0:50 Semitrucks crash closes state Route 507 Pause

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

1:14 Tenino Students Build Tiny House for Homeless

1:13 Sounders forward Jordan Morris talks about winning the home opener

2:08 Nisqually Tribe unveils statue honoring Standing Rock warriors

3:24 Macklemore and Ryan Lewis bring hip hop to O-Town

0:55 This dog sniffs out superbugs at the hospital, and is training his new co-worker

0:52 It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter