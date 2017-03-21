Push to undo Obama’s national-monument designations hits an obstacle: The law

2:21 Disabled veteran finds true freedom with fully tracked wheelchair Pause

0:50 Semitrucks crash closes state Route 507

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

1:14 Tenino Students Build Tiny House for Homeless

0:55 This dog sniffs out superbugs at the hospital, and is training his new co-worker

3:24 Macklemore and Ryan Lewis bring hip hop to O-Town

1:27 Military Christmas Greetings 2016