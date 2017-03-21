Republican budget proposal brings disagreements over Western State reform to light

2:40 Lakeside Industries looks forward to county environmental review Pause

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

2:21 Disabled veteran finds true freedom with fully tracked wheelchair

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

0:52 It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter

2:08 Nisqually Tribe unveils statue honoring Standing Rock warriors

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

0:50 Semitrucks crash closes state Route 507

3:15 Kugel takes the spotlight at Blintzapalooza 2017