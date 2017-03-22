Trump’s Labor nominee defends plea deal he approved in child-sex case

2:40 Lakeside Industries looks forward to county environmental review Pause

2:21 Take a behind-the-scenes tour of Scott Air Force Base

1:28 Tenino High students build homeless shelter

3:15 Kugel takes the spotlight at Blintzapalooza 2017

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

1:13 Sounders forward Jordan Morris talks about winning the home opener

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:45 Capital vs Olympia Baseball