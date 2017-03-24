Manafort will testify on alleged Russia ties to House committee, Nunes says

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change Pause

5:09 Olympia School Board discusses superintendent finalists

1:01 Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots

0:59 West Hylebos Wetlands

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

1:28 Tenino High students build homeless shelter

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

2:07 Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood