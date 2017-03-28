County proposes precinct boundary adjustments

The Thurston County Auditor’s Office will hold an informational meeting on proposed changes to local precinct boundaries at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Courthouse complex, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Building One, Room 280, Olympia.
Adjustments are needed due to large increases in voter registrations and the city of Olympia’s recent annexation, officials say. About 2,674 voters, or 1.5 percent of voters in the county, will be affected by the proposed changes, which call for the addition of four voting precincts. The county currently has 281 voting precincts.
An overview and maps of the adjustment are available at www.thurstonvotes.org. (Click on “precinct maintenance.”)
Comments on the plan can also be submitted by 4:30 p.m. April 10 to election technician Tony Wickie at wickiet@co.thurston.wa.us.
In addition, the Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the proposed boundary adjustments at 3 p.m. April 11 in Building One, Room 280.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
