Liberals hope their Tax Day anti-Trump protest will overwhelm the nation

1:10 'Dreamer' freed in Tacoma after 46 days in detention center Pause

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

2:17 Stories told to Gerald Scholer as Santa

3:15 Kugel takes the spotlight at Blintzapalooza 2017

5:29 Parenting in prison: Keeping children with their mothers behind bars

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

0:54 Public records request seeks "every photo" Lacey possesses

0:43 Reinventing Foster Care rally seeks a better system for kids, parents and advocates