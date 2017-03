This Freedom Caucus member tried to strike a health care deal – with waffles

1:10 'Dreamer' freed in Tacoma after 46 days in detention center Pause

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

5:09 Olympia School Board discusses superintendent finalists

1:39 DB Taylor Rapp discusses UW spring practices

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says