Senate floor, or wrestling ring? Lawmakers go lucha on a Friday morning

For a brief time Friday, state lawmakers became lucha libre wannabes.
Donning colorful masks, legislators took turns making wrestling jokes on the Senate floor before passing a bill that seeks to ease regulations on teaching and performing “theatrical wrestling.”
Fake wrestling is currently subject to the same rules as the traditional sport. House Bill 1420 would create a license for theatrical wrestling schools and allow them to hold performances.
In celebration, one lawmaker tried to put on an impromptu performance out of the playbook of Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, a wrestler in the World Wrestling Federation, now known as World Wrestling Entertainment.
“Curious if in the rules of the Senate it is permissible for me to do a ‘Superfly Snuka’ from the gallery onto (State Sen. Michael) Baumgaurtner?” asked Sen. Guy Palumbo, a Democrat from Maltby. “Is that allowed?”
It was not.
The bill’s idea has been around for a few years. But with near-unanimous House and Senate approval, it now heads to the desk of Gov. Jay Inslee.
In honor of the measure’s passing, the State Archives dug up some applications for wrestling licenses from some of the sport’s best: Jesse Ventura, Andre the Giant and others, which can be viewed on the agency’s Facebook page.
