Politics & Government
Legislative pages experience lawmaking first hand with mock hearing
Page School Teacher Leo O'Leary oversees the proceedings during the mock legislative hearing March 9th in the John Cherberg Building on the Capitol campus as young Senate and House chamber pages get a first-hand feel as to how state government operates. Portraying both state senators and representatives the group was able to experience not only testifying but also the duties as a chamber committee member.Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com