Legislative pages experience lawmaking first hand with mock hearing

Page School Teacher Leo O'Leary oversees the proceedings during the mock legislative hearing March 9th in the John Cherberg Building on the Capitol campus as young Senate and House chamber pages get a first-hand feel as to how state government operates. Portraying both state senators and representatives the group was able to experience not only testifying but also the duties as a chamber committee member.
Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

Politics & Government

State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington

Democratic state lawmakers comment on the Daniel Ramirez Medina case that has been the subject of protests at the Tacoma detention center. Ramirez Medina, whose lawyers say has no criminal convictions, was taken into custody after a federal raid to deport his father, who Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officials say is a "prior-deported felon."

Politics & Government

Capitol rally for affordable housing draws several hundred

Rep. Nicole Macri (D-43rd), who crafted the Washington Housing Opportunities Act (HB 1570), encourages supporters of the bill and its $200 million investment in the Housing Trust Fund during a Feb 2 rally on the steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia. Sen. Rebecca Saldana (D-37th) also spoke in support. The rally was opened by members of the Chief Seattle Club Drummers playing "The AIM Song," an intertribal composition associated with the American Indian Movement organization.

Editor's Choice Videos