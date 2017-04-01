Trump declares April Sexual Assault Awareness Month, sparking all the April Fools’ jokes

On Friday, President Donald Trump issued a proclamation declaring April to be National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. In and of itself, this is nothing new: Barack Obama did the same thing at the same time in 2016 and 2015, and the National Sexual Violence Resource Center already marks April as SAAM — Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
But given Trump’s previous comments about women, including the infamous “Access Hollywood” recording in which he bragged about grabbing women by their gentials, as well as allegations from several women that he sexually assaulted them, many of the president’s critics saw the announcement as tragically ironic, especially given its proximity to April Fools’ Day.
The joke was perfectly crystalized by actress and comedian Tina Fey, who was speaking at an ACLU telethon Friday night.
“Earlier tonight, in what is surely an April Fools' joke, the president proclaimed that next month will be National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month,” Fey said, per Mic. “So now we know what he gave up for Lent.”
Others took the chance to transpose Trump’s previous comments about women with the wording of his proclamation.
