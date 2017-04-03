Melania Trump debuts first official White House photo, complete with giant diamond

The office of first lady Melania Trump on Monday released her first official photograph.
Early President Donald Trump’s tenure, Melania Trump hasn’t been a traditional first lady, opting not live at the White House but instead to stay in New York until their son Barron, 11, finishes the school year.
But she followed tradition in releasing an official portrait taken at the White House.
It shows Trump, a former model, in all black with her arms crossed. It was taken by photographer Regine Mahaux, who has previously shot the first lady.
Catching attention is Trump’s giant diamond ring. It is reportedly 25 carats, bigger than the 12-carat engagement ring given to her by Donald Trump when he proposed in 2004.
Melania Trump was born in Slovenia and became a U.S. citizen in 2006, making her only the second foreign-born first lady in U.S. history.
Her page on the White House website states that she’ll be dedicating her time as first lady to addressing cyberbullying among children.
“I am honored to serve in the role of First Lady, and look forward to working on behalf of the American people over the coming years,” Trump said.
