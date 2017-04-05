Poll: Washington voters not happy with Trump’s start

A majority of voters in Washington state didn’t go for Donald Trump in the presidential election, and a new poll says many aren’t thrilled with his first months in office either.
A recent survey by independent pollster Stuart Elway says 56 percent of 503 voters questioned disapprove of Trump’s “style of leadership,” and 46 percent said he’s bringing the “wrong kind of change” to the U.S.
The poll says 34 percent believe Trump is bringing the “right” kind of change, while 20 percent had no opinion or said there has been little change to judge so far.
The survey was taken between March 30 and April 3, and has a margin of error of 4.5 percent.
Trump got about 38 percent of the vote in Washington state last November, losing to Hillary Clinton. The Democrat tallied more than 54 percent of the vote.
Republicans in the state have been largely happy with Trump’s presidency — 79 percent of GOP voters surveyed said they approve of his leadership style, and 75 percent said they approve of his policies.
The poll also says Democrats have been more politically active than Republicans since the election. Democratic voters were twice as likely as Republicans to have donated money or attended a political event.
Democrats also were more likely to have been in an argument about politics since the election, the poll says.
Elway said the poll indicates “energy among the Trump opposition.”
Walker Orenstein: 360-786-1826, @walkerorenstein
Comments