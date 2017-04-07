GOP proposal could shrink health care coverage for those with pre-existing conditions

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment Pause

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

1:12 Olympia Farmers Market celebrates 42 years

0:54 Public records request seeks "every photo" Lacey possesses

1:59 North Thurston School District technology catches a WAVE

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

2:37 Readers Theater Unlimited presents: The Christmas Truce

3:15 Kugel takes the spotlight at Blintzapalooza 2017

1:18 Dismal weather in South Sound may shake its winter blues