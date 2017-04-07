In Syria, Trump and Obama faced the same issue – and found different solutions

1:04 Windstorm Brings Down Tree On Interstate 5 Pause

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

1:59 North Thurston School District technology catches a WAVE

1:18 Dismal weather in South Sound may shake its winter blues

2:41 COMMERCIAL: Pepsi's 'Live For Now Moments Anthem'

1:46 Chris Petersen speaks after Day 5 of UW spring practice

1:00 The story of Cabrillo Amarillo

1:05 In sickness and in health, Bluffton couple tie the knot