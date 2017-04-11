Should Thurston County’s controversial septic fee be repealed?

Thurston County Commissioners will hold at a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday (April 11) to gather input on a possible repeal of the new and controversial $10 annual fee for about 42,000 property owners with septic systems.
The hearing will take place in Thurston County Courthouse Building 1, Room 280.
State law requires the county to implement a plan for management of on-site sewage systems. Last fall, the Board of Health adopted the Thurston County On-Site Sewage System Management Plan Update. An ordinance that established an annual $10 fee for most septic owners was approved with the support of now-retired Democratic commissioners Cathy Wolfe and Sandra Romero.
Board of Health and Board of County Commissioners chair Bud Blake voted against the fee, and his two new seatmates, Commissioners Gary Edwards and John Hutchings, campaigned against it.
