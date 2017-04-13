HHS finalizes industry-friendly rules to help stabilize insurance markets

2:40 Forum tackles personal challenges faced in running for public office Pause

0:16 COMMERCIAL: Burger King's connected Whopper

3:42 U.S. Ambassador to Togo tours Alaffia company in Tumwater

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

1:59 North Thurston School District technology catches a WAVE

2:09 UW's John Ross is the buzz at NFL Combine, says 'I was gifted with speed'

0:31 Watch Marshawn Lynch drive a training cart onto the field before UW-Cal

1:45 Littlerock Elementary School under construction

3:15 Kugel takes the spotlight at Blintzapalooza 2017