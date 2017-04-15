Protesters gather in Olympia demanding Trump release tax returns

Waving signs with messages such as “Show us the money” and “Spoiler alert: he’s a crook,” hundreds of people rallied Saturday morning on the steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia.
Tax March Olympia was one of hundreds of protests around the country where people demanded President Donald Trump to make his tax returns public.
“We all want to see those darn taxes,” said participant Nellie Ward of Olympia.
The nearly two-hour event featured music, speakers, chants and a march to Heritage Park in downtown Olympia.
“Forty years from now when I look back, and when history looks back, we’re going to be seen as the leaders; we’re going to be seen as the rightful Americans and we’re going to be seen on the ones who are on the right side of history,” said speaker Eric Miller of Olympia. “Because we do deserve to see those tax returns. We do care. Black lives matters, water is life and it’s not over Donald, we’re coming for ya.”
United States presidents typically release their tax returns to the public, however Democrats’ efforts to obtain Trump’s returns have been blocked.
Retired stateworker Phil Miller brought along a copy of his tax return to share with the media, and along with a copy of a letter that he sent to government officials stating that he won’t pay his tax bill until Trump discloses his tax return.
“It seems very important that we honor the truth, find out the truth and that we ask for that kind of accountability from our president,” he said.
Instead of paying the $276.80 that he owes, Miller set aside that amount plus some extra for a penalty into a savings account.
“As soon as his 2016 tax returns are released to either Congress or to the public, I’d be happy to send the check in,” Miller said. “We have to see the truth behind our president.”
Similar protests were scheduled in about 45 states and several other countries, according to taxmarch.org which tracked the events. Olympia’s was one of six that were advertised in Washington state; others were held in Anacortes, Richland, Seattle, Spokane and Vancouver, according to the website.
