Renew boat tabs now or online, and you’ll have more time to be out on the water

On Tuesday, the Thurston County Auditor’s Office launched its “Beat the Rush” campaign to promote early boat registration renewals.
In Washington, boat registrations expire on June 30, and renewals can be purchased anytime after Jan. 1. Thurston County always sees an uptick in business for the tabs as the deadline approaches or passes, especially around the Fourth of July weekend, according to Auditor Mary Hall.
She said she wants boat owners to know that they can skip the long lines and renew at any time through the Department of Licensing’s website, www.dol.wa.gov. Boat tabs are also available at local licensing subagencies and the Auditor’s Office in the Thurston County Courthouse Complex, 2000 Lakeridge Dr. SW, Building One, Room 106, Olympia.
“Customer service is critically important to us,” Hall said in a news release. “Renewing has never been easier. We want to make sure boat owners understand how they can renew their boat registrations and why it’s best to renew well before the deadline.”
In 2016, Thurston County issued 8,091 boat registrations. About 38 percent of those were renewed after the June 30 deadline, county officials say.
Owners caught driving a boat with an expired registration can get slapped with a $125 ticket.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
