Tell your 22nd District legislators what you really think

Olympia’s legislative delegation will host a group telephone town hall from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
State Sen. Sam Hunt, State Reps. Laurie Dolan and Beth Doglio — all Democrats representing the 22nd Legislative District, which includes Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater — will share news from the Legislature with constituents and answer their questions about the current legislative session.
The regular session is scheduled to end Friday, but a special session is expected to begin over the weekend.
Constituents can access the town hall by calling 877-229-8493 and using ID Code 116279, or by clicking on this live audio stream link when the event starts. Participants can also register here to receive a reminder when the event is about to start.
