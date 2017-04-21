Miami lawmaker resigns over racial slur scandal

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:20 What does space debris look like? Pause 2:05 State Workers Stage Walkout for Better Contract 1:28 Home school lesson not Humpty Dumpty friendly 1:06 Gigantic East Tacoma talent headed for the NFL 0:57 Food Truck Lobby Day serves hundreds at the Capitol on Thursday 0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video 0:59 Scene of Seattle police shooting 1:39 Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino 0:22 The Art of the Double Play 0:59 West Hylebos Wetlands Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Protesters gather outside of Florida state senator Frank Artiles asking for his resignation after reports came out that he used a racial slur against fellow legislators. José A. Iglesias Miami Herald