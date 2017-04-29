Commissioners to consider Kover for county appointment

The Board of County Commissioners are scheduled to vote Tuesday afternoon on a proposal to appoint Justin Kover to the Thurston County Solid Waste Advisory Committee (SWAC). It’s a three-year appointment.
Kover was once part of a group that urged Lacey City Council to put its plastic bag ban to a vote of Lacey residents. He’s an attorney who has also run for elected office.
“As a member of the Nisqually Tribe, I care about protecting our water,” Kover wrote in his application for the appointment. “I hope to use my skills as an attorney to help create best practices in our refuse and development regulations which help raise the sanitary standard for the handling of solid waste impacts in Thurston County. I am also interested in serving in general to help make good policy.”
On April 11, the commissioners voted to ax former Olympia City Council member Joe Hyer from SWAC.
“The board didn’t feel that he had the perspective of the board,” county manager Ramiro Chavez told The Olympian.
The volunteer committee has about 15 members, including citizens, public interest groups, businesses, the waste management industry and elected officials from local cities, towns and the Port of Olympia.
Their role is to review issues affecting the county’s solid waste programs, and make recommendations to county commissioners. They also lead the development of a five-year “Solid Waste Comprehensive Management Plan,” which helps guide how the county and its cities manage garbage.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments