This airline just told Congress it will stop overbooking flights

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School Pause 1:06 Bob Atwell Classic offers 'last chance' for local high school athletes 0:48 New class of State Patrol troopers sworn in 2:18 Procession fills downtown Olympia with celebration of nature 2:23 Cafe 186 Opens at Olympia Elks Lodge 1:22 Fire District 6 turns out for its popular annual firefighter's breakfast 9:37 Capitol Happy Hour: Welcome to special session. (What is that?) 2:32 United Airlines CEO apologizes again at hearing on customer service concerns 0:59 West Hylebos Wetlands 3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz testified at a hearing Tuesday on customer service concerns following incidents on flights, including one in which a passenger was dragged off a plane for refusing to give up his seat. C-SPAN