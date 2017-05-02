Commissioners decide to hold off on county Solid Waste appointment

An open position on Thurston County’s Solid Waste Advisory Committee will remain open a little longer.
The Board of County Commissioners decided to remove an item from Tuesday’s agenda that recommended Justin Kover of Lacey for the spot.
That’s because a second person has applied for the position, and the commissioners wanted to have an opportunity to review the other candidate, said Scott Lindblom, interim director of Public Works. The application was received after the agenda had been set, county spokeswoman Meghan Porter said.
Last month, the commissioners voted to remove former Olympia City Council member Joe Hyer from the committee, saying he didn’t have the commissioners’ perspective on issues.
The county received three applications for the seat, but one of the applicants didn’t live in District 1, which was a requirement, Porter said.
She said applications will be taken for the position until it’s filled.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments