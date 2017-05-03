Tribes who lobbied for Utah monument now under review say Trump team is ignoring them

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 8:07 Capitol Happy Hour: Police use of deadly force — and, can millennials not handle stamps? Pause 2:05 State Workers Stage Walkout for Better Contract 0:48 New class of State Patrol troopers sworn in 2:23 Cafe 186 Opens at Olympia Elks Lodge 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 1:39 Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino 1:06 Mesmerizing weather images are Kitsap man's poetry 1:03 Black driver stopped driving Mercedes after getting pulled over so many times 1:06 Bob Atwell Classic offers 'last chance' for local high school athletes 1:25 New Seven Oaks' counseling program to help military students Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In late 2016, then-President Obama designated a 1.35 million acre swath of forest and red-rock canyons in southeast Utah as the Bears Ears National Monument. According to a White House statement, the monument was established “to protect some of our country’s most important cultural treasures, including abundant rock art, archeological sites, and lands considered sacred by Native American tribes.” It was a victory for local tribes and conservationists, but some Utah residents are wary of what they see as government overreach and are encouraging their state officials call on the Trump administration to rescind the monument status. Brittany Peterson McClatchy