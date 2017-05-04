Trump after House passes Obamacare replacement: ‘It’s dead. It’s essentially dead.’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 8:07 Capitol Happy Hour: Police use of deadly force — and, can millennials not handle stamps? Pause 2:05 State Workers Stage Walkout for Better Contract 0:48 New class of State Patrol troopers sworn in 2:11 Dad customizes kids' cars to the Mad Max 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 2:24 Mountain bike ride on Beginner trails at Vashon Island's Dockton Forest 2:23 Cafe 186 Opens at Olympia Elks Lodge 1:31 Top-ranked Shelton freshman shines at first South Sound Froshowcase 1:39 Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino 1:36 Are tattoos toxic? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan spoke at the White House Thursday after the House pushed through a health care bill, the first step to repealing the Affordable Care Act. The White House