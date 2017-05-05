Trump’s forbidden love: Single-payer health care

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:05 State Workers Stage Walkout for Better Contract Pause 3:08 "It would be a disservice to our students." Principal opposes bill to end standardized testing 1:55 Super-charged storm pounds south Thurston county 0:48 New class of State Patrol troopers sworn in 0:38 Downed power lines trap motorist after Lacey lightning storm 1:36 Retirement shoutouts for beloved Timberline High theatre director 1:36 COMMERCIAL: Kraft Mac & Cheese celebrates swearing 'like a mother' 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 2:23 Cafe 186 Opens at Olympia Elks Lodge 8:07 Capitol Happy Hour: Police use of deadly force — and, can millennials not handle stamps? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

In President Donald Trump's meeting with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in New York Thursday, Trump praised Australia's government-funded universal heath-care system. Moments after applauding his party's work to pass a new health-care bill that estimates said would leave millions uninsured. The White House