Trump fires FBI director James Comey – throwing Russia probe into chaos

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:04 Why aren't lawmakers at the Capitol during special session? Pause 0:55 92nd birthday is just another day at work for Tacoma General nurse 1:27 New Tumwater UPS store delivers multiple services 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 4:04 James Comey 'mildly nauseous' that FBI probe could have affected election 1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center 1:36 COMMERCIAL: Kraft Mac & Cheese celebrates swearing 'like a mother' 2:05 State Workers Stage Walkout for Better Contract 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 2:56 Teen helps save Miami-Dade officer injured in crash Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

At a senate hearing on May 3, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D - R.I.) asked FBI Director Comey why the information gathered by the FBI's questioning of former National Security Advisor Gen. Michael Flynn took two days to reach the White House. C-Span