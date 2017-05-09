Appoint special prosecutor, top senator says, or Americans will suspect Trump ‘coverup’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer renewed his call for a special prosecutor into President Donald Trump’s campaign’s ties to Russia after FBI Director James Comey’s firing, saying that Americans’ trust in the criminal justice system depends on it.
“The American people’s trust in our criminal justice system is in (deputy attorney general Rod) Rosenstein hands. American depends on you to restore faith in our criminal justice system, which is going to be badly shattered after today,” said Schumer, D-New York.
“If Rosenstein does not appoint an independent special prosecutor, every American will rightly suspect that the decision to fire Comey was part of a coverup.”
The FBI is investigating Russia’s influence in the 2016 election and any potential collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russian operatives. Several Trump campaign officials, including former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, allegedly had contact with Russians during the campaign.
Schumer pointed out that Trump has now fired at least three people — Preet Bharara, the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general, and Comey – who knew about investigations into his connections with Russia.
“This does not seem to be a coincidence,” Schumer said. “This investigation must be run as far away as possible from this White House.”
Schumer said he told Trump “you’re making a very big mistake and he didn’t really answer.”
“Are people going to suspect cover-up? Absolutely,” Schumer said. “If an independent special prosecutor is appointed, there still can be some faith that we can get to the bottom of this. If not, everyone will suspect coverup.”
