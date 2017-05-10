These posters by politicians show why they haven’t fixed school funding yet

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:05 State Workers Stage Walkout for Better Contract Pause 0:53 Politicians in Olympia aren't negotiating a budget – but they are putting up posters 1:19 West Olympia Farmers Market 1:27 New Tumwater UPS store delivers multiple services 1:04 Why aren't lawmakers at the Capitol during special session? 0:55 92nd birthday is just another day at work for Tacoma General nurse 1:39 Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino 0:43 Yelm's Jaeden Ells talks playoffs after hitting game-winning HR against Gig Harbor 4:04 James Comey 'mildly nauseous' that FBI probe could have affected election 0:53 Tracking bracelets will help Lexington deputies find your loved ones Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Washington state lawmakers are at an impasse when it comes to negotiating a new two-year budget that fully funds public schools. As opposed to sitting down and talking, they're venting their frustrations through posters in the Senate wings. Melissa Santos msantos@thenewstribune.com