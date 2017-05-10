Exclusive: Oval Office meeting led to ‘fire Comey’ recommendation

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his new deputy, Rod Rosenstein, arrived at the Oval Office Monday with a message for President Donald Trump: His embattled FBI Director James Comey needed to be fired.

Trump listened to what they had to say in a private meeting that was not disclosed on his public schedule and then asked for them to put their reasons in writing.

Rosenstein wrote a scathing three-page memo entitled “Restoring Public Confidence in the FBI” about Comey’s botched handling of the high-profile investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails. That memo was delivered to the White House early Tuesday.

Hours later, Trump had made his decision: He fired Comey in a terse letter that didn’t mention the Clinton investigation hand-delivered to FBI headquarters by his former longtime bodyguard Keith Schiller, now director of Oval Office operations. He then called a handful of senators of both parties to inform them of the news.

The account of Trump’s meeting with Sessions and Rosenstein, which has not been reported previously, was offered by officials familiar with the situation who were not authorized to speak publicly.

The quick action on Comey stands in sharp contrast to the delay that characterized Trump’s reaction to word from then Acting Attorney General Sally Yates that Trump’s first national security adviser, retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, had been monitored talking to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and that that monitoring showed that Flynn had lied about what he and Kislyak discussed. Yates met twice in the White House with White House counsel Donald McGahn on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27, but Trump only fired Flynn 18 days later, after the news of the Yates-McGahn meeting was reported by the Washington Post.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., said she was surprised when Trump called her at 5:30 p.m. to say he was firing Comey on Session’s and Rosenstein’s recommendation because “the department is a mess.” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Trump called him five minutes before the news became public and told him about Rosenstein’s letter and that he thought Comey couldn’t lead the agency.

“He wasn’t doing a good job,” Trump said in brief remarks Wednesday. “Very simply. He was not doing a good job.”

The shocking firing came days after Comey, a federal prosecutor rising to deputy attorney general in the George W. Bush administration, asked his new boss, Rosenstein, for additional money and personnel for the bureau’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the presidential election, according to reports.