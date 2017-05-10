Democrats talk of an 'impeachment clock' for Trump

1:04 Why aren't lawmakers at the Capitol during special session? Pause

0:53 Politicians in Olympia aren't negotiating a budget – but they are putting up posters

2:05 State Workers Stage Walkout for Better Contract

4:04 James Comey 'mildly nauseous' that FBI probe could have affected election

3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state

0:18 Multi-car collision on Pacific Ave. sends one car off road

3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School

1:39 Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino

0:43 Yelm's Jaeden Ells talks playoffs after hitting game-winning HR against Gig Harbor