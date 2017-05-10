Democrats plot their strategy in wake of Comey firing

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:04 Why aren't lawmakers at the Capitol during special session? Pause 0:53 Politicians in Olympia aren't negotiating a budget – but they are putting up posters 2:05 State Workers Stage Walkout for Better Contract 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state 0:18 Multi-car collision on Pacific Ave. sends one car off road 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 1:39 Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino 0:43 Yelm's Jaeden Ells talks playoffs after hitting game-winning HR against Gig Harbor 0:46 Amtrak's Coast Starlight is back on track 1:36 Retirement shoutouts for beloved Timberline High theatre director Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday defended President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer questioned the president's decision and called for a special prosecutor to lead the Russia investigation. United States Senate