May 11, 2017 12:03 PM

From sheriff to FBI director? Dave Reichert’s name reportedly floated for top cop job

By Melissa Santos

It’s a long, speculative list — and U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert’s name might be on it.

On Thursday, Politico’s Playbook Power Briefing listed the Republican from Auburn as one of the many potential replacements for former FBI Director James Comey, who President Donald Trump fired this week.

The D.C.-based website reported that Reichert, a former King County sheriff, was “another name bouncing around for FBI director.”

A spokeswoman for Reichert said he hadn’t been contacted about the role, “but the congressman has always considered every opportunity to serve our country.”

Other names circulating as potential picks for the FBI director job include former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers. R-Mich.; and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, according to CNN, Politico and others.

Reichert was elected to Congress in 2004, after using his reputation as the sheriff who helped track down the Green River Killer to bolster his campaign.

He recently was in the headlines for opposing the GOP plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act, the 2010 health care law often known as “Obamacare.”

Last week, Reichert voted no on the American Health Care Act, which still passed the U.S. House on a 217-213 vote.

Melissa Santos: 360-357-0209, @melissasantos1

