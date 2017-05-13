Politics & Government

May 13, 2017 1:48 PM

Do you want to run for elected office? Now’s the time to sign up

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

There are nearly 80 public offices up for election this year in Thurston County, including county treasurer, port commissioners, school board directors and city and town council positions.

Anyone who wants to run for one of the elected offices must file during Candidate Filing Week, which begins Monday.

“There’s a great political awareness in our country right now, and serving in local elected office is a great opportunity for someone to make a difference,” Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall said in a news release. “These local elected officials make decisions that impact all of us on a daily basis. Why not you?”

Candidates may file:

Online: Any time after 9 a.m. Monday through 4 p.m. Friday at ThurstonVotes.org.

In person: From 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Thurston County Auditor’s Office, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Building One, Room 118, Olympia.

By mail: Any time beginning now. Paperwork must be received no later than 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Filing fees vary by position, and are nonrefundable. Some positions don’t have a fee.

For more information, contact the Auditor’s Elections Division at 360-786-5408 or elections@co.thurston.wa.us, or go to ThurstonVotes.org.

