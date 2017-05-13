A new law could help prevent the ‘extended nightmare’ of squatters

Rose Nelson stands on the porch of the Parkland-area rental home she said squatters used over six weeks in 2015 and 2016, causing $21,000 dollars in damage. Nelson said she was told by Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies that they couldn’t evict the squatters because it was a civil matter. A bill signed into law Wednesday aims to make it easier for property owners to evict squatters. Dean J. Koepfler dean.koepfler@thenewstribune.com